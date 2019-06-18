NBA.COM : Le site officiel
Halle: Tsonga domine Paire et attend Federer

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga a pris le meilleur sur Benoît Paire, ce mardi, au 1er tour du tournoi de Halle.

Solide au service (17 aces, 1 double faute), le Manceau s'est imposé en deux petits sets contre son compatriote (6-4, 7-5 en 1h18).

Tsonga pourrait affronter au prochain tour Roger Federer si le Suisse se défait de son côté de John Millman.

