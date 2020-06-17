ATP : Rubin allume Djokovic (et Federer et Nadal)

Noah Rubin s'était déjà ému, ce week-end, de l'ouverture totale au public de l'Adria Tour monté par Novak Djokovic, à l'occasion de sa première étape en Serbie. Le joueur américain vient d'insister lourdement et beaucoup plus longuement : « Je m'adresse à tous ceux qui, au sommet de notre sport, ne semblent pas prendre la mesure de la gravité de la situation. Dire qu'on peut jouer un tournoi du Grand Chelem avec le même prize money mais moins de personnes dans son staff, ce n'est pas assez, c'est même sans conséquence. Novak Djokovic est en première ligne, pour ce qu'il a fait sur cet Adria Tour et aussi parce qu'en tant que président du Conseil des joueurs, il est incapable de rejoindre une réunion Zoom où nous étions plus de 400. »

This was for all the players and people at the top of the sport that seem not to understand the severity of the world we are living in. Combined with the shortcomings of our sport, to say that having the chance to play a slam with basically the same prize money but fewer

history. This happened around the same time images surfaced of him playing soccer with other top players that had time for that but not this call. I am not saying he has done a lot but I’ll admit Novak has tried to do more directly than others at the top like Federer and...

done a lot for tennis but don’t tell me you want to help the sport and can’t be a part of any of these conversations when we need you. To not comprehend the dangers of playing these events with fans and lack of social distancing is beyond me. This is a time to experiment...

safely like @pmouratoglou has done extremely well. I am sick of having all these obstacles to overcome which now include the people at the top of the sport, preventing the growth of tennis.

Le 225eme joueur mondial (24 ans) va encore plus loin : « A ce moment-là, on l'a vu en train de jouer au football, c'est quand même un comble. Néanmoins, il a essayé de faire plus de choses que Roger Federer ou Rafael Nadal, qui sont aussi au Conseil. Mais soit on y est, et ça implique des responsabilités, soit on n'y est pas. » Par rapport aux spectateurs amassés dans les tribunes à Belgrade pour l'Adria Tour, Noah Rubin en remet une couche : « Ne pas comprendre le danger de se comporter ainsi, ça me dépasse. Patrick Mouratoglou a réussi, lui, en toute sécurité. J'en ai marre de devoir surmonter tous ces obstacles qui empêchent le tennis de grandir, surtout quand ça implique désormais ceux qui sont tout en haut de la hiérarchie. »