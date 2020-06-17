NBA.COM : Le site officiel
ATP : Rubin allume Djokovic (et Federer et Nadal)

Noah Rubin n'a pas sa langue dans sa poche. Le joueur américain, tombé hors du top 200 mondial, n'hésite pas à égratigner sévèrement les trois cadors du tennis masculin. Selon lui, leur engagement n'est que de façade.

Noah Rubin s'était déjà ému, ce week-end, de l'ouverture totale au public de l'Adria Tour monté par Novak Djokovic, à l'occasion de sa première étape en Serbie. Le joueur américain vient d'insister lourdement et beaucoup plus longuement : « Je m'adresse à tous ceux qui, au sommet de notre sport, ne semblent pas prendre la mesure de la gravité de la situation. Dire qu'on peut jouer un tournoi du Grand Chelem avec le même prize money mais moins de personnes dans son staff, ce n'est pas assez, c'est même sans conséquence. Novak Djokovic est en première ligne, pour ce qu'il a fait sur cet Adria Tour et aussi parce qu'en tant que président du Conseil des joueurs, il est incapable de rejoindre une réunion Zoom où nous étions plus de 400. »




Le 225eme joueur mondial (24 ans) va encore plus loin : « A ce moment-là, on l'a vu en train de jouer au football, c'est quand même un comble. Néanmoins, il a essayé de faire plus de choses que Roger Federer ou Rafael Nadal, qui sont aussi au Conseil. Mais soit on y est, et ça implique des responsabilités, soit on n'y est pas. » Par rapport aux spectateurs amassés dans les tribunes à Belgrade pour l'Adria Tour, Noah Rubin en remet une couche : « Ne pas comprendre le danger de se comporter ainsi, ça me dépasse. Patrick Mouratoglou a réussi, lui, en toute sécurité. J'en ai marre de devoir surmonter tous ces obstacles qui empêchent le tennis de grandir, surtout quand ça implique désormais ceux qui sont tout en haut de la hiérarchie. »

