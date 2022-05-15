GENEVE (Suisse, ATP 250, terre battue, 597 900€)

Tenant du titre : Casper Ruud (NOR)



1er tour

Medvedev (RUS, n°1, WC) - Bye

Gasquet (FRA) bat Millman (AUS) : 6-3, 6-1

Thiem (AUT) - Cecchinato (ITA, Q)

Majchrzak (POL) bat Bublik (KAZ n°8) : 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3



Shapovalov (CAN, n°3) - Bye

Ivashka (BIE) bat Giron (USA) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Andujar (ESP) - Sousa (POR)

Bagnis (ARG, Q) - Basilashvili (GEO, n°5)



Griekspoor (PBS) bat Paul (USA, n°6) : 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4

Riedi (SUI, WC) - Nikles (SUI, Q)

Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) - O'Connell (AUS, Q)

Opelka (USA, n°4) - Bye



Delbonis (ARG, n°7) bat Berankis (LIT) : 6-4, 6-4

Kokkinakis (AUS) - Fognini (ITA)

Paire (FRA) - Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Ruud (NOR, n°2) - Bye