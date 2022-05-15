GENEVE (Suisse, ATP 250, terre battue, 597 900€)
Tenant du titre : Casper Ruud (NOR)
1er tour
Medvedev (RUS, n°1, WC) - Bye
Gasquet (FRA) bat Millman (AUS) : 6-3, 6-1
Thiem (AUT) - Cecchinato (ITA, Q)
Majchrzak (POL) bat Bublik (KAZ n°8) : 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3
Shapovalov (CAN, n°3) - Bye
Ivashka (BIE) bat Giron (USA) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Andujar (ESP) - Sousa (POR)
Bagnis (ARG, Q) - Basilashvili (GEO, n°5)
Griekspoor (PBS) bat Paul (USA, n°6) : 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4
Riedi (SUI, WC) - Nikles (SUI, Q)
Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) - O'Connell (AUS, Q)
Opelka (USA, n°4) - Bye
Delbonis (ARG, n°7) bat Berankis (LIT) : 6-4, 6-4
Kokkinakis (AUS) - Fognini (ITA)
Paire (FRA) - Ruusuvuori (FIN)
Ruud (NOR, n°2) - Bye