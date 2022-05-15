NBA.COM : Le site officiel
ATP Tour

ATP - Genève : Les résultats et le tableau

Découvrez le tableau et les résultats du tournoi ATP 250 de Genève tout au long de la semaine.

Panoramic
GENEVE (Suisse, ATP 250, terre battue, 597 900€)
Tenant du titre : Casper Ruud (NOR)

1er tour
Medvedev (RUS, n°1, WC) - Bye
Gasquet (FRA) bat Millman (AUS) : 6-3, 6-1
Thiem (AUT) - Cecchinato (ITA, Q)
Majchrzak (POL) bat Bublik (KAZ n°8) : 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3

Shapovalov (CAN, n°3) - Bye
Ivashka (BIE) bat Giron (USA) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Andujar (ESP) - Sousa (POR)
Bagnis (ARG, Q) - Basilashvili (GEO, n°5)

Griekspoor (PBS) bat Paul (USA, n°6) : 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4
Riedi (SUI, WC) - Nikles (SUI, Q)
Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) - O'Connell (AUS, Q)
Opelka (USA, n°4) - Bye

Delbonis (ARG, n°7) bat Berankis (LIT) : 6-4, 6-4
Kokkinakis (AUS) - Fognini (ITA)
Paire (FRA) - Ruusuvuori (FIN)
Ruud (NOR, n°2) - Bye
