NBA.COM : Le site officiel
ATP Tour

ATP Cup : L'Australie première en demies

Grâce à la victoire de la paire Kyrgios-De Minaur au bout du super tie-break du double du quart de finale de l'ATP Cup, l'Australie a décroché son billet pour le dernier carré en éliminant la Grande-Bretagne.




ATP Cup ATP CUP 2020
Du 3 au 12 janvier en Australie (horaires en heure française)

QUARTS DE FINALE (à Sydney)
Jeudi 9 janvier
GRANDE-BRETAGNE - AUSTRALIE : 1-2
Kyrgios (AUS) bat Norrie (GBR) : 6-2, 6-2
Evans (GBR) bat De Minaur (AUS) : 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (2)
Kyrgios/De Minaur (AUS) battent Murray/Salisbury (GBR) : 3-6, 6-3, 18-16
Match 2 - 8h30 : ARGENTINE - RUSSIE
Pella (ARG) - Khachanov (RUS)
Suivi de : Schwartzman (ARG) - Medvedev (RUS)
Suivi de : Gonzalez/Molteni (ARG) - Khachanov/Medvedev (RUS)
Précédent ATP - Doha : Direction les quarts de finale pour H
Lire
ATP - Doha : Direction les quarts de finale pour Herbert
Suivant

Dernières actualités