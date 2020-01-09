ATP Cup : L'Australie première en demies

🇦🇺 #TeamAustralia = first into the semifinals!@alexdeminaur/@NickKyrgios put on a gusty performance to outlast Murray/Salisbury 3-6 6-3 [18-16] and punch the final four ticket.#ATPCup | #Final8 | #GBRAUS pic.twitter.com/d7doEkPswn
— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 9, 2020
ATP CUP 2020
Du 3 au 12 janvier en Australie (horaires en heure française)
QUARTS DE FINALE (à Sydney)
Jeudi 9 janvier
GRANDE-BRETAGNE - AUSTRALIE : 1-2
Kyrgios (AUS) bat Norrie (GBR) : 6-2, 6-2
Evans (GBR) bat De Minaur (AUS) : 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (2)
Kyrgios/De Minaur (AUS) battent Murray/Salisbury (GBR) : 3-6, 6-3, 18-16
Match 2 - 8h30 : ARGENTINE - RUSSIE
Pella (ARG) - Khachanov (RUS)
Suivi de : Schwartzman (ARG) - Medvedev (RUS)
Suivi de : Gonzalez/Molteni (ARG) - Khachanov/Medvedev (RUS)