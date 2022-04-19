NBA.COM : Le site officiel
ATP Tour

ATP - Belgrade : Thiem n'y arrive pas...

Pour son deuxième match depuis son retour à la compétition, Dominic Thiem a été battu d'entrée au tournoi de Belgrade, par John Millman en trois sets.

Ca ne va pas mieux pour Dominic Thiem... Le joueur autrichien, gravement blessé au poignet en juin 2021 puis retardé dans son processus de retour par une blessure à la main puis le covid, disputait ce mardi son deuxième match depuis son retour à la compétition. Et comme à Marrakech, où il avait perdu contre Pedro Cachin, le n°24 mondial s'est incliné d'entrée à Belgrade, contre John Millman (80eme). Face à l'Australien, qu'il avait battu trois fois sur trois par le passé, l'ancien vainqueur de l'US Open a perdu 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 en 2h34. Thiem a perdu le premier set en faisant le break à 3-2, et a gagné le deuxième en prenant le service adverse à 3-1. Mais dans le dernier, alors que les deux joueurs avaient bien tenu leur mise en jeu (seulement deux balles de break à sauver pour l'Autrichien, à 4-3), l'ancien n°3 mondial a complètement craqué sur son dernier jeu de service, en se faisant breaker blanc. Incapable de gagner un match depuis le 12 mai 2021 à Rome, il va dégringoler d'une quarantaine de places lundi. Prochain tournoi : Estoril, où il a obtenu une wild-card.



BELGRADE (Serbie, ATP 250, terre battue extérieure, 597 900 €)
Tenant du titre : Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

1er tour
Djokovic (SER, n°1) - Bye
Djere (SER) bat Medjedovic (SER, WC) : 6-4, 7-5
Millman (AUS) bat Thiem (AUT) : 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
Kecmanovic (SER, n°7) bat Gasquet (FRA) : 6-0, 6-3

Khachanov (RUS, n°3) - Bye
Safiulin (RUS, Q) bat M.Ymer (SUE) : 7-5, 6-0
Monteiro (POR, Q) bat J.Sousa (POR) : 6-4, 6-3
Goffin (BEL) - Krajinovic (SER, n°8)

Fognini (ITA, n°6) bat Cecchinato (ITA) : 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2
Bedene (SLO) bat Kukushkin (KAZ, WC) : 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3
Otte (ALL) bat Tabilo (CHI, WC) : 6-0, 6-3
Karatsev (RUS, n°4) - Bye

Rune (DAN) bat Garin (CHI, n°5) : 6-3, 6-1
Lajovic (SER) - Daniel (JAP, Q)
Lehecka (RTC, Q) bat Laaksonen (SUI) : 6-2, 7-5
Rublev (RUS, n°2) - Bye
Précédent ATP - Barcelone : Ruud déroule et se rassure
Lire
ATP - Barcelone : Ruud déroule et se rassure
Suivant

Dernières actualités

Dernières actualités

>