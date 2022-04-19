ATP - Belgrade : Thiem n'y arrive pas...

The Marathon Man! 🏃♂️@johnhmillman outlasts the returning Thiem, winning 6-3 3-6 6-4 in Belgrade.
The Australian will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in R2.#SerbiaOpen pic.twitter.com/dXh5U7ejaS
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 19, 2022
BELGRADE (Serbie, ATP 250, terre battue extérieure, 597 900 €)
Tenant du titre : Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
1er tour
Djokovic (SER, n°1) - Bye
Djere (SER) bat Medjedovic (SER, WC) : 6-4, 7-5
Millman (AUS) bat Thiem (AUT) : 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
Kecmanovic (SER, n°7) bat Gasquet (FRA) : 6-0, 6-3
Khachanov (RUS, n°3) - Bye
Safiulin (RUS, Q) bat M.Ymer (SUE) : 7-5, 6-0
Monteiro (POR, Q) bat J.Sousa (POR) : 6-4, 6-3
Goffin (BEL) - Krajinovic (SER, n°8)
Fognini (ITA, n°6) bat Cecchinato (ITA) : 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2
Bedene (SLO) bat Kukushkin (KAZ, WC) : 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3
Otte (ALL) bat Tabilo (CHI, WC) : 6-0, 6-3
Karatsev (RUS, n°4) - Bye
Rune (DAN) bat Garin (CHI, n°5) : 6-3, 6-1
Lajovic (SER) - Daniel (JAP, Q)
Lehecka (RTC, Q) bat Laaksonen (SUI) : 6-2, 7-5
Rublev (RUS, n°2) - Bye