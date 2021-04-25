ATP - Belgrade : Karatsev n'a pas confirmé face à Berrettini

Il n’y a pas eu de suite à l’exploit. Tombeur à la surprise générale de Novak Djokovic ce samedi lors des demi-finales du tournoi ATP de Belgrade, Aslan Karatsev a manqué le coche en finale face à Matteo Berrettini. En effet, s’il a tout d’abord tenu tête à l’Italien, le Russe a été dépassé par les coups de du 10eme joueur mondial, s’inclinant lors de cinq jeux consécutifs, concédant la première manche en moins d’une demi-heure. Mais Aslan Karatsev n’a pas abdiqué et la réponse a même été immédiate. En effet, le 28eme joueur mondial a breaké d’entrée de deuxième manche puis, après avoir manqué une balle de double break, il a dû écarter deux balles de débreak. Avec moins d’inquiétude, le Russe a pu égaliser à une manche partout.

Berrettini a fini en trombe

Ne voulant pas s’éterniser sur la terre battue serbe, Matteo Berrettini a mis d’entrée son adversaire sous pression, manquant une balle de break sur la première mise en jeu de son adversaire mais ne manquant pas la deuxième opportunité lors du jeu suivant. Toutefois, Aslan Karatsev a su immédiatement recoller avant de trembler quand, sur son service, l’Italien a eu un balle de match. Une opportunité manquée qui a emmené les deux joueurs au jeu décisif… qui s’est avéré être à sens unique. En effet, Matteo Berrettini a remporté sept points consécutifs pour conclure le match (6-1, 3-6, 7-6 en 2h30’) et ainsi remporter son quatrième titre en carrière, lui qui n’avait plus soulevé un trophé depuis Stuttgart en 2019.



BELGRADE (Serbie, ATP 250, terre battue, 711 800€)

Tenant du titre (en 2019 à Budapest) : Matteo Berrettini (ITA)



Finale

Berrettini (ITA, n°2) bat Karatsev (RUS, n°3) : 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (0)



Demi-finales

Karatsev (RUS, n°3) bat Djokovic (SRB, n°1) : 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Berrettini (ITA, n°2) bat Daniel (JAP, LL) : 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-0



Quarts de finale

Djokovic (SRB, n°1) bat Kecmanovic (SRB, n°8) : 6-1, 6-3

Karatsev (RUS, n°3) bat Mager (ITA, Q) : 6-3, 6-4

Daniel (JAP, LL) bat Delbonis (ARG) : 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Berrettini (ITA, n°2) bat Krajinovic (SRB, n°5) : 6-4, 6-4



Huitièmes de finale

Djokovic (SRB, n°1) bat Kwon (CdS) : 6-1, 6-3

Kecmanovic (SRB, n°8) bat Rinderknech (FRA, Q) : 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Karatsev (RUS, n°3) bat Bedene (SLO) : 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5)

Mager (ITA, Q) bat Popyrin (AUS) : 7-5, 6-2



Daniel (JAP, LL) bat Millman (AUS, n°7) : 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Delbonis (ARG) bat Lajovic (SRB, n°4) : 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Krajinovic (SRB, n°5) bat Milojevic (SRB) : 6-1, 6-1

Berrettini (ITA, n°2) bat Cecchinato (ITA) : 6-4, 6-3



1er tour

Djokovic (SRB, n°1) - Bye

Kwon (CdS) bat Carballes Baena (ESP, LL) : 6-3, 7-5

Rinderknech (FRA, Q) bat Londero (ARG) : 6-1, 7-5

Kecmanovic (SRB, n°8) bat Bagnis (ARG, Q) : 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4)



Karatsev (RUS, n°3) - Bye

Bedene (SLO) bat Korda (USA) : 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (5)

Popyrin (AUS) bat F.Cerundolo (ARG, Q) : 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6)

Mager (ITA, Q) bat Djere (SRB, n°9) : 6-4, 6-3



Millman (AUS, n°7) bat Petrovic (SRB, WC) : 7-5, 6-4

Daniel (JAP, LL) bat Sousa (POR, LL) : 7-5, 6-3

Delbonis (ARG) bat Berankis (LTU) : 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Lajovic (SRB, n°4) - Bye



Krajinovic (SRB, n°5) bat Travaglia (ITA) : 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

Milojevic (SRB) bat Coria (ARG) : 6-4, 6-0

Cecchinato (ITA) bat Troicki (SRB, WC) : 6-1, 6-4

Berrettini (ITA, n°2) - Bye