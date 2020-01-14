ATP - Adelaïde : Struff valide aisément son billet pour le deuxième tour

ADELAIDE (Australie, ATP 250, dur extérieur, 491 326€)
Première édition depuis 2008 - Tenant du titre : Michaël Llodra (FRA)
2eme tour
Munar (ESP, LL) - Ramos-Viñolas (ESP)
Paul (USA, Q) - Cuevas (URU)
Carreno Busta (ESP, n°4) - Chardy (FRA)
Djere (SER) - Harris (AFS, Q)
Evans (GBR) bat Bublik (KAZ) : 7-5, 6-2
Querrey (USA) - Rublev (RUS, n°3)
Struff (ALL, n°7) ou Caruso (ITA, LL) - Herbert (FRA) ou Bolt (AUS, WC)
Duckworth (AUS, WC) - Auger-Aliassime (CAN, n°2)
1er tour
Munar (ESP, LL) - Bye
Ramos-Viñolas (ESP) bat Thompson (AUS) : 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3
Paul (USA, Q) bat Bedene (SLO) : 6-4, 6-4
Cuevas (URU) bat Opelka (USA, n°8) : 5-7, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (2)
Carreno Busta (ESP, n°4) - Bye
Chardy (FRA) bat Simon (FRA) : 6-3, 7-5
Djere (SER) bat Popyrin (AUS, WC) : 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4
Harris (AFS, Q) bat Garin (CHI, n°6) : 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4
Bublik (KAZ) bat Fritz (USA, n°5) : 6-4, 7-6 (4)
Evans (GBR) bat Londero (ARG) : 6-2, 6-4
Querrey (USA) bat Barrère (FRA, Q) : 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5)
Rublev (RUS, n°3) - Bye
Struff (ALL, n°7) bat Caruso (ITA, LL) : 6-4, 6-2
Herbert (FRA) - Bolt (AUS, WC)
Duckworth (AUS, WC) bat Delbonis (ARG, Q) : 6-4, 6-4
Auger-Aliassime (CAN, n°2) - Bye
