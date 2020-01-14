NBA.COM : Le site officiel
ATP - Adelaïde : Struff valide aisément son billet pour le deuxième tour

L'Allemand Jan-Lennard Struff, 37eme joueur mondial et tête de série n°7, s'est tranquillement qualifié pour le deuxième tour du tournoi ATP 250 d'Adélaïde en Australie, sur dur extérieur, aux dépens de l'Italien Salvatore Caruso, 94eme joueur mondial et lucky loser, en deux petites manches (6-4, 6-

ATP 250 ATP Adelaide ADELAIDE (Australie, ATP 250, dur extérieur, 491 326€)
Première édition depuis 2008 - Tenant du titre : Michaël Llodra (FRA)

2eme tour
Munar (ESP, LL) - Ramos-Viñolas (ESP)
Paul (USA, Q) - Cuevas (URU)
Carreno Busta (ESP, n°4) - Chardy (FRA)
Djere (SER) - Harris (AFS, Q)

Evans (GBR) bat Bublik (KAZ) : 7-5, 6-2
Querrey (USA) - Rublev (RUS, n°3)
Struff (ALL, n°7) ou Caruso (ITA, LL) - Herbert (FRA) ou Bolt (AUS, WC)
Duckworth (AUS, WC) - Auger-Aliassime (CAN, n°2)

1er tour
Munar (ESP, LL) - Bye
Ramos-Viñolas (ESP) bat Thompson (AUS) : 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3
Paul (USA, Q) bat Bedene (SLO) : 6-4, 6-4
Cuevas (URU) bat Opelka (USA, n°8) : 5-7, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (2)

Carreno Busta (ESP, n°4) - Bye
Chardy (FRA) bat Simon (FRA) : 6-3, 7-5
Djere (SER) bat Popyrin (AUS, WC) : 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4
Harris (AFS, Q) bat Garin (CHI, n°6) : 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4

Bublik (KAZ) bat Fritz (USA, n°5) : 6-4, 7-6 (4)
Evans (GBR) bat Londero (ARG) : 6-2, 6-4
Querrey (USA) bat Barrère (FRA, Q) : 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5)
Rublev (RUS, n°3) - Bye

Struff (ALL, n°7) bat Caruso (ITA, LL) : 6-4, 6-2
Herbert (FRA) - Bolt (AUS, WC)
Duckworth (AUS, WC) bat Delbonis (ARG, Q) : 6-4, 6-4
Auger-Aliassime (CAN, n°2) - Bye
