Ligue de Diamant : Positif au coronavirus, Kipruto renonce à participer au meeting de Monaco

Our World is going through a challenging period and we all have to take our responsibilities. Unfortunately my covid-19 test, as part of the Monaco-protocol, came back positive and therefore I can’t be part of the Monaco Diamond League on August 14th. I don’t have any symptoms and I was actually in great shape. I was planning to go for the WR: it has stayed too long outside Kenya. As the World & Olympic Champion I feel strongly its something I should go for as well. Wish to thank Monaco for all the work they have done and I wish them and my colleagues a wonderful competition. Athletics is back and I will be back as well. Anyone willing to organise a steeple once I can be cleared? @diamondleaguemonaco #nike #quarantine #WR #Kenya
Kipruto voulait s’attaquer au record du monde à Monaco
S’il assure « ne pas avoir de symptômes » et être « en grande forme », Conselus Kipruto ne sera pas au départ d’un 3000m steeple où ses ambitions étaient grandes. « Je prévoyais de m’attaquer au record du monde, qui est resté trop longtemps loin du Kenya. En tant que champion olympique et champion du monde, je pense que c’est un objectif qui va de soi, ajoute le Kenyan. Je veux remercier Monaco pour tout le travail qui a été fait et je leur souhaite, ainsi qu’à tous mes collègues une magnifique compétition. L’athlétisme est de retour et je serai aussi de retour. » Ce qui est certain, c’est que Conselus Kipruto veut rapidement reprendre la compétition. « Personne pour organiser un steeple quand je serai autorisé à reprendre ? », a déclaré ce dernier pour conclure son message.