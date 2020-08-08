Ligue de Diamant : Positif au coronavirus, Kipruto renonce à participer au meeting de Monaco

Kipruto voulait s’attaquer au record du monde à Monaco

Le meeting Herculis de Monaco a perdu une de ses têtes d’affiches. Champion olympique et champion du monde en titre du 3000m steeple, le Kenyan Conselus Kipruto a officialisé via son compte Instagram son forfait pour l’étape de Ligue de Diamant prévue le 14 août prochain au Stade Louis-II. En commentaire d’une photo publiée sur le réseau social, l’athlète a officialisé avoir subi un test positif au coronavirus alors qu’il se soumettait à la procédure mise en place en amont du meeting. « Notre monde traverse une période difficile et nous devons tous prendre nos responsabilités, a déclaré le Kenyan. Malheureusement, mon test de dépistage, prévu dans le protocole en vue du meeting de Monaco, a donné un résultat positif et, en conséquence, je ne pourrai pas prendre part au meeting Ligue de Diamant de Monaco le 14 août. »S’il assure « ne pas avoir de symptômes » et être « en grande forme », Conselus Kipruto ne sera pas au départ d’un 3000m steeple où ses ambitions étaient grandes. « Je prévoyais de m’attaquer au record du monde, qui est resté trop longtemps loin du Kenya. En tant que champion olympique et champion du monde, je pense que c’est un objectif qui va de soi, ajoute le Kenyan. Je veux remercier Monaco pour tout le travail qui a été fait et je leur souhaite, ainsi qu’à tous mes collègues une magnifique compétition. L’athlétisme est de retour et je serai aussi de retour. » Ce qui est certain, c’est que Conselus Kipruto veut rapidement reprendre la compétition. « Personne pour organiser un steeple quand je serai autorisé à reprendre ? », a déclaré ce dernier pour conclure son message.