Tirage C1: PSG-Real, Juve-Atlético et Barca-Dortmund en affiches

Groupe A
Paris SG (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP), Club Bruges (BEL), Galatasaray (TUR)
Groupe B
Bayern Munich (GER), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Olympiakos (GRE), Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB)
Groupe C
Manchester City (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Atalanta Bergame (ITA)
Groupe D
Juventus (ITA), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS)
Groupe E
Liverpool (ENG), Naples (ITA), Salzbourg (AUT), Genk (BEL)
Groupe F
FC Barcelone (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Inter Milan (ITA), Slavia Prague (CZE
Groupe G
Zenith Saint-Pétersbourg (RUS), Benfica Lisbonne (POR), Lyon (FRA), RB Leipzig (GER)
Groupe H
Chelsea (ENG), Ajax Amsterdam (NED), Valence (ESP), Lille (FRA)