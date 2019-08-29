Français
Tirage C1: PSG-Real, Juve-Atlético et Barca-Dortmund en affiches

Composition des groupes de Ligue des champions pour la saison 2019/2020, selon le tirage au sort effectué jeudi à Monaco, avant le début de la compétition les 17 et 18 septembre.

.

Groupe A                  

Paris SG (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP), Club Bruges (BEL), Galatasaray (TUR)                  

Groupe B                  

Bayern Munich (GER), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Olympiakos (GRE), Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB)

Groupe C

Manchester City (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Atalanta Bergame (ITA)

Groupe D

Juventus (ITA), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS)

Groupe E  

Liverpool (ENG), Naples (ITA), Salzbourg (AUT), Genk (BEL)

Groupe F

FC Barcelone (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Inter Milan (ITA), Slavia Prague (CZE

Groupe G

Zenith Saint-Pétersbourg (RUS), Benfica Lisbonne (POR), Lyon (FRA), RB Leipzig (GER)                  

Groupe H                  

Chelsea (ENG), Ajax Amsterdam (NED), Valence (ESP), Lille (FRA)

