Ajax - Tottenham: les informations clé du match

Ce soir, regardez Ajax - Tottenham en direct TV et en streaming. Au Johan Cruijff Arena à Amsterdam, deuxième acte de la demi-finale de la Ligue des champions, après la victoire 0-1 de l'équipe de Ten Hag à Londres.

Compétition / Journée:

demi-finales de la Ligue Des Champions - Match Retour

Date / heure: 

Mercredi, 8 Mai 2019,  22h00 Heure de La Mecque

Direct Streaming :

  beIN CONNECT

Chaines TV :   

beIN SPORTS HD14 (en francais)

Lieu et Stade: 

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam (HOL)

Arbitre: 

Felix Brych (GER)

 

Compos Probables

Ajax (4-2-3-1), la formation probable: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schone, De Jong; Ziyech, Van de Beek, Neres; Tadic. Coach: Dix Hag.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1), la formation probable: Lloris, Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Wanyama, Sissoko; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Lucas. Entraîneur: Pochettino.

