AJAX - TOTTENHAM: LES INFORMATIONS CLÉ DU MATCH
Compétition / Journée:
demi-finales de la Ligue Des Champions - Match Retour
Date / heure:
Mercredi, 8 Mai 2019, 22h00 Heure de La Mecque
Direct Streaming :
Chaines TV :
beIN SPORTS HD14 (en francais)
Lieu et Stade:
Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam (HOL)
Arbitre:
Felix Brych (GER)
Compos Probables
Ajax (4-2-3-1), la formation probable: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schone, De Jong; Ziyech, Van de Beek, Neres; Tadic. Coach: Dix Hag.
Tottenham (4-2-3-1), la formation probable: Lloris, Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Wanyama, Sissoko; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Lucas. Entraîneur: Pochettino.