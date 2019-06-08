Les Raptors peuvent décrocher le premier titre de leur histoire s'ils remportent le prochain match qui aura lieu lundi dans leur salle.
A Oakland,
Toronto bat Golden State 105 à 92
Toronto mène trois victoires à une
Déjà joués:
Match N.1: Toronto - Golden State 118 - 109
Match N.2: Toronto - Golden State 104 - 109
Match N.3: Golden State - Toronto 109 - 123
A venir:
Match N.5, lundi 10 juin: Toronto - Golden State
Match N.6 (si nécessaire), jeudi 13 juin: Golden State - Toronto
Match N.7 (si nécessaire): Toronto - Golden State