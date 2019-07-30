Match amical: le Bayern corrige Fenerbahçe 6 à 1 Par beIN SPORTS July 30, 2019 23:12 4:27 min A Munich (Allemagne), le Bayern Munich (GER) bat Fenerbahçe Istanbul (TUR) 6 à 1 (5-0) Buts:Bayern Munich: Sanches (22e), Goretzka (28e), Müller (31e, 44e sp, 58e), Coman (40e) Fenerbahçe: Kruse (64e) Bayern München Fenerbahce Résumés Dernières vidéos 1:00 min Tuchel: "On manque d'accélération" 1:01 min Trapp: "Important de gagner" 4:27 min Match amical: le Bayern corrige Fenerbahçe 6 à 1 2:56 min 3e défaite en 4 matches pour le Real Madrid 0:58 min Quand Maradona inspirait De Rossi... 0:54 min Ronaldo ajoute un nouveau trophée à sa collection 1:23 min Ronaldo : "J'espère revenir à Madrid bientôt" 1:39 min Evra - Une carrière en 7 dates 1:28 min Neymar retrouve des sensations à l'entraînement 1:27 min ICC - Benfica s'offre l'AC Milan