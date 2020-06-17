English
WTA announces season restart for August 3 in Palermo

The WTA announced on Wednesday a plan to restart the suspended women's tennis season on August 3, at the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.

In a statement, the WTA revealed a provisional calendar for the rest of the season and said that a five-month break in play due to the coronavirus pandemic would come to an end at the Sicilian tournament, subject to approval from the Italian government.
 

