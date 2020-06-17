In a statement, the WTA revealed a provisional calendar for the rest of the season and said that a five-month break in play due to the coronavirus pandemic would come to an end at the Sicilian tournament, subject to approval from the Italian government.
WTA announces season restart for August 3 in Palermo
In a statement, the WTA revealed a provisional calendar for the rest of the season and said that a five-month break in play due to the coronavirus pandemic would come to an end at the Sicilian tournament, subject to approval from the Italian government.