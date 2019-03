Vondrousova, 19 and ranked 61st in the world, reached the last eight of a prestigious premier mandatory level tournament for the first time.

Her win over Halep, a former world number one and winner at Indian Wells in 2015, comes after she dispatched 2018 finalist Daria Kasatkina in the second round and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the third.

She next faces either sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or 12th-seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty.