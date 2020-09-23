Sabalenka survives Blinkova scare in Strasbourg

Aryna Sabalenka avoided an upset by fighting back to defeat Anna Blinkova 1-6 6-4 6-2 and reach the Internationaux de Strasbourg quarter-finals.

The world number 12, this year's champion in Doha, made the last-eight stage for the first time since the WTA returned after the coronavirus shutdown having won just three matches before this week.

Katerina Siniakova awaits after the Czech upset the odds to defeat seventh seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-4.

Alexandrova defeated Siniakova when winning her first WTA singles title in Shenzhen this season but was unable to repeat the feat.

"I feel really good on clay," Siniakova said. "It was tough, it was a good match, I'm happy about it."

Nao Hibino defeated Zarina Diyas in straight sets, while third seed Kiki Bertens withdrew injured when trailing 4-2 in the decided set of her clash with Jelena Ostapenko.