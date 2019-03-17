Kudermetova eases to Guadalajara triumph

Veronika Kudermetova defeated Marie Bouzkova in emphatic fashion on Saturday to win the Abierto Zapopan, the first professional tournament victory of her career.

Kudermetova came from a set down to oust Kristyna Pliskova in the quarter-finals before also dispatching third seed Tatjana Maria to reach the decider.

And the 21-year-old Russian, ranked 100th in the world coming into the tournament in Mexico, proved too strong for Bouzkova, beating the Czech 6-2 6-0 in just 62 minutes.

Bouzkova was broken twice in the opening set and failed to hold serve through the second, although she did save one match point before Kudermetova sealed victory in the WTA 125K series event.