English
العربية
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTA Tour

Clijsters to face Bertens on WTA return

World number eight Kiki Bertens will be the first player to take on Kim Clijsters on the WTA Tour in over seven years next week.

Getty Images

Kim Clijsters will begin her WTA Tour comeback against world number eight Kiki Bertens at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The first-round clash will be the four-time major champion's first professional match in seven and a half years, having retired after the 2012 US Open.

Clijsters, a mother of three, revealed her shock decision to return to tennis last September but a knee injury forced her to sit out the start of the season.

The 36-year-old, a former world number one, was granted a wildcard for the singles tournament in Dubai, which begins on Monday.

Kiki Bertens
Previous Barty battles back to set up Yastremska final
Read
Barty battles back to set up Yastremska final
Next

Latest Stories