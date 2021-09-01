Highlights: Ronaldo makes history as Portugal complete comeback against Ireland September 1, 2021 23:23 3:54 min Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Ali Daei's record to become the all-time leading international goalscorer in the men's game. Highlights Ronaldo Portugal cristiano ronaldo World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 3:27 min Norway 1-1 Netherlands 2:56 min France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:54 min Highlights: Portugal 2-1 Ireland 4:01 min La Liga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 3 3:51 min Premier League: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 3 3:16 min Ligue 1 - Top 5 Goals - Week 4 4:29 min Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal 3:48 min Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain 3:58 min Report: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd 3:35 min Report: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe