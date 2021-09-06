Highlights: Cueva strike for Peru sees off Venezuela September 6, 2021 10:00 3:22 min Christian Cueva scored the only goal of the game after 35 minutes when he seized on a loose pass and beat the Venezuelan goalkeeper. Peru Venezuela World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 2:49 min Highlights: Ecuador 0-0 Chile 4:27 min Highlights: Paraguay 1-1 Colombia 3:54 min Highlights: Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia 3:22 min Highlights: Peru 1-0 Venezuela 3:07 min Highlights: Switzerland 0-0 Italy 4:17 min Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic 5:26 min Highlights: Germany 6-0 Armenia 3:45 min Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 France 3:55 min Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro 3:05 min Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Croatia