World Cup Qualifiers - England vs Hungary - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

England vs Hungary – Live Stream

England return to Wembley as Gareth Southgate’s side take on Hungary in Tuesday night World Cup qualifying action.

A largely second-string Three Lions side dismantled Andorra with five unanswered goals last time out, while visitors Hungary once again lost to Albania by a 1-0 scoreline.

It has been a near-perfect Group I campaign for England thus far. The only blemish conceding late on to Damian Szymanski’s first international goal and settling for a point in Poland.

The Three Lions are on a streak of 12 consecutive World Cup qualifying home wins. You have to look back as far as 2000 for their last qualifying defeat at home, Dietmar Hamann scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

There were five different scorers for England at Andorra’s Estadio Nacional with Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish all getting on the scoresheet.

The match allowed the Three Lions manager to explore his squad depth and provide opportunities to players who have normally been reserved to spectator roles, with those given the chance certainly not disappointing.

England Predicted Team:

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane

One day to go until we take on Hungary! 👊 pic.twitter.com/8v9Y2pA94p — England (@England) October 11, 2021

When – Tuesday 12th October 2021

KO – 21:45 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 EN

Online – beIN CONNECT

Hungary suffered their third defeat in four qualification matches against the somewhat surprise package of Albania, with Chelsea's Armando Broja (currently on loan at Southampton) scoring the only goal 11 minutes from stoppage time.

The Hungarians produced memorable displays during EURO 2020, however, if they wish to make more memories at Qatar 2022 then results need to rapidly improve.

Marco Rossi’s side are four points adrift of both Poland and Albania, with San Marino and the Poles left to play after their Wembley clash.

A positive result would provide the Central European country a positive platform to build on but they will need a near-perfect display to upset Southgate’s squad.

England cruised to a 4-0 victory over Hungary last month. The match itself however was marred by scenes of racist abuse from a section of supporters in the home crowd. Paul Ince believes football’s governing bodies must do more to combat racist abuse of all kinds:

Paul Ince believes football's governing bodies should do more to combat racism and says existing punishments are 'diabolical'. #WCQ #England pic.twitter.com/Gy4F5QgfEo — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 9, 2021

It has been 59 years since the visitors' last victory against the Three Lions, which came at the 1962 World Cup. Hungary have not qualified for a World Cup since 1986.

Hungary Predicted Team:

Gulacsi; Orban, At. Szalai, Lang; Nego, A. Nagy, Kleinheisler, Z. Nagy; Schon, Szoboszlai; Sallai

