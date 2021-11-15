العربية
South Africa to challenge disputed qualifier penalty

South Africa's football federation said it will petition both FIFA and CAF to probe the performance of match officials during their crucial World Cup qualifying defeat to Ghana.

South Africa's football federation said Monday it will petition both FIFA and CAF to probe the performance of match officials during their crucial World Cup qualifying defeat over the weekend.

Ghana were awarded a penalty when the Senegalese referee ruled that Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey had been pushed, but TV replays suggested the home player dived.

The controversial penalty catapulted Ghana into the African World Cup qualifying play-offs with a bruising 1-0 victory over South Africa.

But the South African Football Association (SAFA) has vowed to challenge.

"The association has decided to lodge a formal complaint so that the conduct of the match officials are closely investigated by both FIFA and CAF," Tebogo Motlanthe, SAFA's CEO said on Twitter.

He said he would hold news conference later to provide more details.

