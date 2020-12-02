Queiroz leaves Colombia post after slow start to World Cup qualifying

Carlos Queiroz has left his post as Colombia head coach after almost two years at the helm.

Queiroz's departure was announced by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) on Tuesday after the nation's slow start to 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Colombia, who have featured at the past two World Cups, have won just one of their opening four qualifiers, collecting four points to sit seventh.

"The Colombian Football Federation and the technical director Carlos Queiroz agreed the coach would not continue as head of the Colombian Men's National Team," a statement read.

Former Real Madrid, Portugal and Iran boss Queiroz took over in Colombia in February 2019.

He oversaw 18 games at the helm, winning nine, drawing five and losing four.

But Colombia lost 3-0 to Uruguay and were thrashed 6-1 in Ecuador in qualifying last month, leading to his exit.