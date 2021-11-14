European Qualifiers: Who can book their place at Qatar 2022?

Here's a look at the sides who can book their spot at Qatar 2022 following the next round of fixtures!

Serbia qualify if they beat Portugal

Portugal qualify if they avoid defeat against Serbia

Sweden qualify if they beat Spain

Spain qualify if they avoid defeat against Sweden

The direct World Cup ticket will be decided between Italy & Switzerland

The team who collects more points from matchday 10 will qualify

In case both teams win, the one with best goal difference in the group will qualify

Italy currently have a 2-goal advantage over Switzerland

In case both teams lose, the one with best goal difference in the group will qualify