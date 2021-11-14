European Qualifiers: Who can book their place at Qatar 2022?

Here's a look at the sides who can book their spot at Qatar 2022 following the next round of fixtures!
Group A:
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Portugal
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|4
|12
|17
|Serbia
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|8
|8
|17
|Luxembourg
|7
|3
|0
|4
|8
|15
|-7
|9
|Republic of Ireland
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|8
|0
|6
|Azerbaijan
|8
|0
|1
|7
|5
|18
|-13
|1
-
Portugal qualify if they avoid defeat against Serbia
-
Serbia qualify if they beat Portugal
Group B
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Spain
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|16
|Sweden
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|5
|7
|15
|Greece
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|7
|0
|9
|Georgia
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|7
|Kosovo
|7
|1
|1
|5
|4
|14
|-10
|4
-
Spain qualify if they avoid defeat against Sweden
-
Sweden qualify if they beat Spain
Group C
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Italy
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|2
|11
|15
|Switzerland
|7
|4
|3
|0
|11
|2
|9
|15
|Northern Ireland
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|Bulgaria
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|8
|Lithuania
|8
|1
|0
|7
|4
|19
|-15
|3
-
The direct World Cup ticket will be decided between Italy & Switzerland
-
The team who collects more points from matchday 10 will qualify
-
In case both teams win, the one with best goal difference in the group will qualify
-
Italy currently have a 2-goal advantage over Switzerland
-
In case both teams lose, the one with best goal difference in the group will qualify
-
In case both teams draw, Italy will qualify
Group D
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|France
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|3
|13
|15
|Finland
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|11
|Ukraine
|7
|1
|6
|0
|9
|8
|1
|9
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|Kazakhstan
|8
|0
|3
|5
|5
|20
|-15
|3
-
France have already qualified
Group E
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Belgium
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|5
|19
|19
|Wales
|7
|4
|2
|1
|13
|8
|5
|14
|Czech Republic
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|9
|3
|11
|Estonia
|7
|1
|1
|5
|9
|19
|-10
|4
|Belarus
|8
|1
|0
|7
|7
|24
|-17
|3
-
Belgium have already qualified
Group F
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Denmark
|9
|9
|0
|0
|30
|1
|29
|27
|Scotland
|9
|6
|2
|1
|15
|7
|8
|20
|Israel
|9
|4
|1
|4
|20
|19
|1
|13
|Austria
|9
|4
|1
|4
|15
|16
|-1
|13
|Faroe Islands
|9
|1
|1
|7
|5
|20
|-15
|4
|Moldova
|9
|0
|1
|8
|4
|26
|-22
|1
-
Denmark have already qualified
Group G
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Netherlands
|9
|6
|2
|1
|31
|8
|23
|20
|Turkey
|9
|5
|3
|1
|25
|15
|10
|18
|Norway
|9
|5
|3
|1
|15
|6
|9
|18
|Montenegro
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|13
|0
|12
|Latvia
|9
|1
|3
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|6
|Gibraltar
|9
|0
|0
|9
|3
|40
|-37
|0
-
Netherlands will qualify if they avoid defeat to Norway
-
Turkey will qualify in case they win and Norway beat Netherlands, with Turkey keeping a better goal difference in the group than Norway
-
Norway will qualify if they beat Netherlands & Turkey fail to win, or they beat Netherlands and Turkey win, with Norway surpassing Turkey in terms of goal difference in the group
Group H
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Russia
|9
|7
|1
|1
|19
|5
|14
|22
|Croatia
|9
|6
|2
|1
|20
|4
|16
|20
|Slovakia
|9
|2
|5
|2
|11
|10
|1
|11
|Slovenia
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|11
|0
|11
|Malta
|9
|1
|2
|6
|9
|24
|-15
|5
|Cyprus
|9
|1
|2
|6
|3
|19
|-16
|5
-
Russia qualify if they avoid defeat against Croatia
-
Croatia qualify if they beat Russia
Group I
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|England
|9
|7
|2
|0
|29
|3
|26
|23
|Poland
|9
|6
|2
|1
|29
|9
|20
|20
|Albania
|9
|5
|0
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|15
|Hungary
|9
|4
|2
|3
|17
|12
|5
|14
|Andorra
|9
|2
|0
|7
|8
|23
|-15
|6
|San Marino
|9
|0
|0
|9
|1
|36
|-35
|0
-
England will qualify if they avoid defeat or they lose and Poland fail to win or finally, they lose & Poland win while keeping a better goal difference in the group than Poland
-
Poland will qualify if they win and England lose while managing to have a better goal difference in the group than England
Group J
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|Germany
|9
|8
|0
|1
|32
|3
|29
|24
|North Macedonia
|9
|4
|3
|2
|20
|10
|10
|15
|Romania
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|8
|3
|14
|Armenia
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|16
|-8
|12
|Iceland
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|9
|Liechtenstein
|9
|0
|1
|8
|2
|32
|-30
|1
-
Germany have already qualified
