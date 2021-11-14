العربية
European Qualifiers: Who can book their place at Qatar 2022?

We are entering crunch time in the European Qualifiers as nations bid to book their place at Qatar 2022.

Here's a look at the sides who can book their spot at Qatar 2022 following the next round of fixtures!

Group A: 

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Portugal Portugal 7 5 2 0 16 4 12 17
Serbia Serbia 7 5 2 0 16 8 8 17
Luxembourg Luxembourg 7 3 0 4 8 15 -7 9
Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland 7 1 3 3 8 8 0 6
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 8 0 1 7 5 18 -13 1

  • Portugal qualify if they avoid defeat against Serbia 

  • Serbia qualify if they beat Portugal

Group B 

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Spain Spain 7 5 1 1 14 5 9 16
Sweden Sweden 7 5 0 2 12 5 7 15
Greece Greece 7 2 3 2 7 7 0 9
Georgia Georgia 8 2 1 5 6 12 -6 7
Kosovo Kosovo 7 1 1 5 4 14 -10 4

  • Spain qualify if they avoid defeat against Sweden

  • Sweden qualify if they beat Spain

 

Group C 

 

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Italy Italy 7 4 3 0 13 2 11 15
Switzerland Switzerland 7 4 3 0 11 2 9 15
Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 7 2 2 3 6 7 -1 8
Bulgaria Bulgaria 7 2 2 3 6 10 -4 8
Lithuania Lithuania 8 1 0 7 4 19 -15 3

  • The direct World Cup ticket will be decided between Italy & Switzerland 

  • The team who collects more points from matchday 10 will qualify 

  • In case both teams win, the one with best goal difference in the group will qualify 

  • Italy currently have a 2-goal advantage over Switzerland

  • In case both teams lose, the one with best goal difference in the group will qualify 

  • In case both teams draw, Italy will qualify

Group D

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
France France 7 4 3 0 16 3 13 15
Finland  Finland 7 3 2 2 10 8 2 11
Ukraine Ukraine 7 1 6 0 9 8 1 9
Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia and Herzegovina 7 1 4 2 9 10 -1 7
Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 8 0 3 5 5 20 -15 3

  • France have already qualified 

 

Group E

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference  Points
Belgium Belgium 7 6 1 0 24 5 19 19
Wales Wales 7 4 2 1 13 8 5 14
Czech Republic Czech Republic 7 3 2 2 12 9 3 11
Estonia Estonia 7 1 1 5 9 19 -10 4
Belarus Belarus 8 1 0 7 7 24 -17 3

  • Belgium have already qualified 

 

Group F

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Denmark Denmark 9 9 0 0 30 1 29 27
Scotland Scotland 9 6 2 1 15 7 8 20
Israel Israel 9 4 1 4 20 19 1 13
Austria Austria 9 4 1 4 15 16 -1 13
Faroe Islands Faroe Islands 9 1 1 7 5 20 -15 4
Moldova Moldova 9 0 1 8 4 26 -22 1

  • Denmark have already qualified 

 

Group G

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Netherlands Netherlands 9 6 2 1 31 8 23 20
Turkey Turkey 9 5 3 1 25 15 10 18
Norway  Norway 9 5 3 1 15 6 9 18
MontenegroMontenegro 9 3 3 3 13 13 0 12
LatviaLatvia 9 1 3 5 8 13 -5 6
GibraltarGibraltar 9 0 0 9 3 40 -37 0

  • Netherlands will qualify if they avoid defeat to Norway

  • Turkey will qualify in case they win and Norway beat Netherlands, with Turkey keeping a better goal difference in the group than Norway

  • Norway will qualify if they beat Netherlands & Turkey fail to win, or they beat Netherlands and Turkey win, with Norway surpassing Turkey in terms of goal difference in the group

Group H

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Russia Russia 9 7 1 1 19 5 14 22
Croatia Croatia 9 6 2 1 20 4 16 20
Slovakia Slovakia 9 2 5 2 11 10 1 11
Slovenia Slovenia 9 3 2 4 11 11 0 11
Malta Malta 9 1 2 6 9 24 -15 5
Cyprus Cyprus 9 1 2 6 3 19 -16 5

  • Russia qualify if they avoid defeat against Croatia

  • Croatia qualify if they beat Russia

Group I

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
England England 9 7 2 0 29 3 26 23
Poland Poland 9 6 2 1 29 9 20 20
Albania Albania 9 5 0 4 11 12 -1 15
Hungary Hungary 9 4 2 3 17 12 5 14
Andorra Andorra 9 2 0 7 8 23 -15 6
San Marino San Marino 9 0 0 9 1 36 -35 0

  • England will qualify if they avoid defeat or they lose and Poland fail to win or finally, they lose & Poland win while keeping a better goal difference in the group than Poland

  • Poland will qualify if they win and England lose while managing to have a better goal difference in the group than England

Group J

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Germany Germany 9 8 0 1 32 3 29 24
North Macedonia North Macedonia 9 4 3 2 20 10 10 15
Romania Romania 9 4 2 3 11 8 3 14
Armenia Armenia 9 3 3 3 8 16 -8 12
Iceland Iceland 9 2 3 4 11 15 -4 9
Liechtenstein Liechtenstein 9 0 1 8 2 32 -30 1

  • Germany have already qualified

Keep up with all of tonight's action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT!

