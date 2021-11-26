European champions Italy, Portugal in same World Cup play-off bracket

The Azzurri and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal both finished second in their qualifying groups, behind Switzerland and Serbia respectively.
Italy will host North Macedonia in the play-off first round, with Turkey visiting Portugal, before the winners face off for a spot at next year's finals in Qatar.
Football: European World Cup play-off draw
Draw for the European 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off round made on Friday:
Path A
Semi-finals
Scotland v Ukraine
Wales v Austria
Final
Wales/Austria v Scotland/Ukraine
Path B
Semi-finals
Russia v Poland
Sweden v Czech Republic
Final
Russia/Poland v Sweden/Czech Republic
Path C
Semi-finals
Italy v North Macedonia
Portugal v Turkey
Final
Portugal/Turkey v Italy/North Macedonia
Note: Matches to be played in March