European champions Italy, Portugal in same World Cup play-off bracket

European champions Italy and Portugal could meet for a place at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in the same play-off bracket on Friday.

The Azzurri and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal both finished second in their qualifying groups, behind Switzerland and Serbia respectively.

Italy will host North Macedonia in the play-off first round, with Turkey visiting Portugal, before the winners face off for a spot at next year's finals in Qatar.

Football: European World Cup play-off draw
Draw for the European 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off round made on Friday:
                  
Path A
Semi-finals
Scotland v Ukraine
Wales v Austria
                  
Final
Wales/Austria v Scotland/Ukraine
                  
Path B
Semi-finals
Russia v Poland
Sweden v Czech Republic
                  
Final
Russia/Poland v Sweden/Czech Republic
                  
Path C
Semi-finals
Italy v North Macedonia
Portugal v Turkey
                  
Final
Portugal/Turkey v Italy/North Macedonia
                  
Note: Matches to be played in March
 

