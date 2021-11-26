European champions Italy, Portugal in same World Cup play-off bracket

The Azzurri and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal both finished second in their qualifying groups, behind Switzerland and Serbia respectively.

Italy will host North Macedonia in the play-off first round, with Turkey visiting Portugal, before the winners face off for a spot at next year's finals in Qatar.

Football: European World Cup play-off draw

Draw for the European 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off round made on Friday:



Path A

Semi-finals

Scotland v Ukraine

Wales v Austria



Final

Wales/Austria v Scotland/Ukraine



Path B

Semi-finals

Russia v Poland

Sweden v Czech Republic



Final

Russia/Poland v Sweden/Czech Republic



Path C

Semi-finals

Italy v North Macedonia

Portugal v Turkey



Final

Portugal/Turkey v Italy/North Macedonia



Note: Matches to be played in March

