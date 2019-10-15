Chinese Taipei 1-7 Australia: Socceroos boost goal difference in Group B

English
Adam Taggart and Jackson Irvine hit first-half braces before Harry Souttar notched a headed double as Australia cruised to a 7-1 win over Chinese Taipei in World Cup qualifying.

Graham Arnold's men eased to a five-goal victory over Nepal on home soil last week and went one better despite a largely sluggish second half in Tuesday's low-key clash in Kaohsiung.

There was a moment to savour for the world's 129th-ranked nation courtesy of Chen Yi-wei's expert header in between the quickfire strikes from Taggart and Irvine.

The result was never in doubt, though, and Souttar made sure of a valuable boost to the Socceroos' goal difference, the defender improving his international haul to three in two games either side of neat finish from substitute Jamie Maclaren.

