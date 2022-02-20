Britain finally won Beijing Olympics gold on Sunday, the final day of the Games, as their women's curling team thrashed Japan 10-3.

It was Britain's second medal of the Games in total -- the other being silver for the men's curlers on Saturday.

Led by skipper Eve Muirhead, Britain's women had only just squeezed into the final after roaring from 4-0 down in Friday’s semi-final against Sweden before advancing in a nerve-racking extra-end shoot-out.

The win on Sunday was a triumphant end to a poor Games for Britain, whose small but well-funded Olympic squad fell below expectations.