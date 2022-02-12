Veteran pair Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner stormed ahead to take the first-ever gold medal in the mixed snowboard cross event at the Winter Olympics. It came down to the last run and Jacobellis edged out Michela Moioli of Italy to take home her second gold medal of the games.
Italy finished second with Canada finishing in third place.
Team USA take first-ever mixed team snowboard gold
