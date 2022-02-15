Mathilde Gremaud took gold on 86.56 points, marginally ahead of Eileen Gu on 86.23.

Both Gremaud and Gu had a nervous wait as Sildaru took her final run, but the 19-year-old Estonian could not dislodge them and finished with the bronze on 82.06.

"My first run was my safe run and that was the run that brought me the bronze," said Sildaru, whose right ski flew off on her second run -- the second time it has happened to her at the Beijing Games.

"I'm happy about it (bronze) but I would feel better if I could have put down a better run. I landed my second run but my ski popped off. I'm a little pumped about it."

Gremaud flew beneath the radar to take gold with all the attention on Gu and Sildaru.

The 22-year-old Swiss broke her ski binding -- which attaches the ski to the boots -- on her first run but said the incident was "a good distraction".

"It just took my mind somewhere else instead of thinking 'what am I going to do?'" she said.

"I just emptied my head and I was just thinking about my binding."