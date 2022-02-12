The ROC secured another gold this time in the cross-country women's 4x5km relay. The team of Yulia Stupak, Natalia Nepryaeva Tatiana Sorina, and Veronika Stepanova won with a time of 53 minutes 41.0 seconds.
Germany and Sweden picked up the respective silver and bronze medals.
ROC take women's relay Gold
Winter Olympics