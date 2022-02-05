The Norwegian quartet of Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Tiril Eckhoff, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe, skied home to take the gold medal in a time of 1:06:45.6 to win the mixed relay 4x6km biathlon.



The win caps a memorable opening day for the Norwegians who earlier saw Therese Johaug win the first medal of the Beijing games.