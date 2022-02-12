Hannah Neise overcame early nerves to become the first woman to win a skeleton gold medal for Germany at the Winter Olympics.
Jaclyn Narracott of Australia picked up a historic silver whilst Kimberly Bos of the Netherlands settled for bronze.
