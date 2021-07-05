Wimbledon: Raducanu run ends in tears as Tomljanovic is handed all-Aussie clash with Barty

British teenager Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her Wimbledon fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 18-year-old had provided one of the stories of the tournament on her major debut at the All England Club.

Raducanu bravely battled in the first set against an opponent ranked 263 places above her, only to finally be broken and lose the opener 6-4 on 'Manic Monday'.

Tomljanovic seized a swift lead in the second, too, up 3-0 when Raducanu called for treatment.

She appeared to have a stomach issue and sobbed in her seat before retreating inside, with confirmation of her retirement soon following.

"I'm actually really kind of shocked," Tomljanovic said.

"It's obviously so bittersweet because Emma must be really, really hurt if she came to the decision to retire. I know to play as a Brit at home it's unbelievable.

"I'm really sorry for her because I wish we could have finished it. But it's sport, it happens, so I'm really wishing her all the best."

Tomljanovic can set her sights on an exciting first Wimbledon quarter-final against fellow Australian Ash Barty, the world number one.