Third seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, will face either Sam Querrey or Tennys Sandgren in what will be his 39th appearance in a Slam quarter-final.

The 33-year-old Spaniard is chasing his 19th title at the majors which would put him just one behind the all-time record of 20 held by Roger Federer who he could face in the semi-finals.