Federer oldest man in Wimbledon third round for 46 years

Australia's Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made the third round at the All England Club in 1975.
Federer, the eight-time champion, beat Gasquet for the 19th time in 21 meetings and will take on Cameron Norrie of Britain for a place in the last 16.
Australia's Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made the third round at the All England Club in 1975.
Federer, the eight-time champion, beat Gasquet for the 19th time in 21 meetings and will take on Cameron Norrie of Britain for a place in the last 16.
beIN SPORTS, the biggest showSubscribe