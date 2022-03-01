Russia stripped of hosting 2022 Volleyball World Championships: federation

Russia has been stripped of hosting the Volleyball World Championships in August and September due to its invasion of Ukraine, governing body the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Tuesday.

"The FIVB Board of Administration has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine," said a statement by the International Volleyball Federation.

"It has accordingly decided to remove from Russia the organisation of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship scheduled to be held in August and September 2022."