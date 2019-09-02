Bencic defeated Osaka for the third time in as many meetings this year and will meet Donna Vekic or Julia Goerges in the quarter-finals. Osaka will lose the number one ranking to Ashleigh Barty as a result of the defeat.
US Open champion Osaka knocked out by Bencic
Highlights Naomi Osaka