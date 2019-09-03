Fifth seed Medvedev's 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph over the Swiss 23rd seed sent him into a Friday matchup against the later winner between Bulgaria's 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov and 38-year-old Federer, owner of a record 20 Grand Slam titles.
Medvedev advances to first Grand Slam semi-final at US Open
Highlights Daniil Medvedev