Wang will face the winner of a later fourth-round match between Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic and US eighth seed Serena Williams, who is seeking a 24th career Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time record.
China's Wang ousts French Open champion Barty at US Open
Wang will face the winner of a later fourth-round match between Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic and US eighth seed Serena Williams, who is seeking a 24th career Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time record.
Highlights Ashleigh Barty