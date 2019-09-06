US Open 2019: Serena a win away from 24th major after demolishing Svitolina

Serena Williams is a win away from equalling the all-time record for grand slam titles after a routine straight-sets victory over Elina Svitolina in the US Open semi-finals.

Williams needed just 44 minutes to complete a route of Wang Qiang in the quarter-finals and this contest against a more accomplished opponent lasted just 26 minutes longer.

Svitolina paid the price for missing six break points in the first set and faded rapidly in the second in the face of a performance filled with the confidence of a player poised to join Margaret Court on 24 grand slam titles.

The 6-3 6-1 victory secured her place in a 33rd grand slam final, as she tied Chris Evert for the most US Open match wins with her 101st triumph at Flushing Meadows.

Bianca Andreescu or Belinda Bencic will stand between Williams and another piece of history in a career that will surely go down as the greatest in the history of tennis.