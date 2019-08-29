US Open 2019: Osaka overcomes in-form Linette in round two

Naomi Osaka moved into round three of the US Open with a straight-sets win over in-form Magda Linette, but she did not have it all her own way.

Reigning champion Osaka was taken the distance by Anna Blinkova in her opener on Tuesday but avoided a repeat after reeling off five straight games to come from behind in the second set and triumph 6-2 6-4.

The world number one will face the winner of the encounter between teenage sensation Coco Gauff and Timea Babos in the third round.

Osaka was forced to retire from her Western & Southern Open quarter-final against Sofia Kenin due to a knee injury and admitted after overcoming Blinkova she did not feel at her best.

However, she started strongly at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday, not dropping a single point in her first two service games and then breaking to love.

The two-time major champion rallied from 40-0 down in game seven to earn a double break and promptly wrapped up a commanding first set.

Linette - who was on a nine-match winning streak that included clinching a first WTA Tour title at the Bronx Open - won against serve when Osaka buried a shot in the net early in the second and the Japanese was fortunate her opponent failed to repeat a stunning forehand down the line for a 4-0 advantage.

Osaka heeded the warning and came straight back, regaining her rhythm and surging into a potential blockbuster against Gauff that would delight the fans at Flushing Meadows.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Naomi Osaka [1] bt Magda Linette 6-2 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Osaka – 13/19

Linette – 10/20

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Osaka – 2/3

Linette – 2/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Osaka – 4/6

Linette – 1/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Osaka – 46

Linette – 55

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Osaka – 83/59

Linette – 55/50

TOTAL POINTS

Osaka – 60

Linette – 43