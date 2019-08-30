English
Français
العربية
Premier league
US Open WTA

Halep stunned by Townsend in US Open second round

By

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep crashed out in the US Open second round Thursday with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) loss to American world number 116 Taylor Townsend.

Reuters

Fourth seed Halep suffered a third straight early exit in New York, having been knocked out in the opening round in 2017 and 2018. 

Townsend, 23, equalled her best run at a Grand Slam after also reaching round three on her main draw debut at Roland Garros in 2014.

"This means a lot. It has been a long journey," Townsend said, wiping away tears.

Halep saved a pair of match points as Townsend served at 5-4 in the final set but the left-hander displayed impressive resolve in the ensuing tie-break to notch her first win over a top-10 player.

"I had a match point against (Kiki) Bertens at Wimbledon. I've had so many big matches," Townsend said, recalling an agonizing first-round defeat at the All England Club last month.
"This match means so much to me and gives me so much confidence to get over the hump and know that I can do it."

Townsend had lost all three previous meetings with Halep in straight sets, but credited a change in mindset for helping turn around her fortunes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"When I've played her before I was just trying to make balls. I was playing not to lose. I decided today I was playing to win," she said.


 

Previous US Open 2019: Kvitova makes US Open exit and admit
Read
US Open 2019: Kvitova makes US Open exit and admits she may have rushed tour return
Next

Latest Stories