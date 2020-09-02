The UEFA Nations League is back on Thursday evening for the second edition of the tournament. Ahead of the action, we have decided to break down the competition.

Who won the first Nations League?

Portugal won the inaugural tournament in 2019, on home soli. They defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in the final. England and Switzerland were the other participants in the finals.



What is the draw for the tournament?

This is the draw for the tournament, involving all 55 UEFA nations. The Leagues are separated based on their coefficient ranks.

League A

Group 1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland

Group 2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland

Group 3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia

Group 4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany

League B

Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group 2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group 4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria

League C

Group 1: Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group 2: Georgia, North Macedonia, Estonia, Armenia

Group 3: Greece, Kosovo, Slovenia, Moldova

Group 4: Albania, Belarus, Lithuania, Kazakhstan

League D

Group 1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta

Group 2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino



How Does Relegation and Promotion work?

Each team plays each other home and away. The winners of each group in League A will progress to the finals tournament. Teams who top their groups B,C and D will be promoted, whilst teams who finish bottom of their groups will be relegated.

As League C has four groups while League D has only two, the two League C teams to be relegated will be determined by two-leg play-offs in March 2022.



When are the Games Taking Place?

The group stage of the tournament will take place during the remainder international breaks in 2020. Starting on the 3-5 and 6-8 September then a doubleheader on the 10-11 and 13-14 of October; The final round of action takes place on the 14-15 and 17-18 of November 2020.



Don't forget you can catch all the action from the UEFA Nations with beIN SPORTS.