Substitute Gavin Whyte scored late on to earn 10-man Northern Ireland a 1-1 Nations League draw against Romania in Ian Baraclough's first game in charge.

Baraclough officially took over as head coach in June after Michael O'Neill stepped aside and his tenure got off to a dramatic start at the National Arena on Friday.

George Puscas put Romania in front after 25 minutes and Josh Magennis was dismissed shortly before half-time to make the visitors' task all the more difficult.

But a string of impressive saves from Bailey Peacock-Farrell kept Northern Ireland in the game and Whyte headed in four minutes from time to earn his side a point in their Group B1 opener.