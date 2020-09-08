Denmark Vs England - Live Stream

TEAM NEWS! Two debutants for England tonight! Conor Cody and Kalvin Phillips come into the side!

Here is your #ThreeLions side to take on Denmark in the #NationsLeague: pic.twitter.com/4MCgCNx79P — England (@England) September 8, 2020

Good evening! Welcome to the Live blog for Denmark Vs England in the Nations League! Fresh from a 1-0 win in Iceland, can the three Lions keep up the momentum in League A, Group 2? As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!