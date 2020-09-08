Denmark Vs England - Live Stream

Match Report

England's switch to a 3-4-3 setup yielded scant rewards in a 0-0 Nations League draw against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Southgate's preparations for the match were thrown into flux when Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were banished from the squad for breaking coronavirus protocols in the aftermath of Saturday's 1-0 win over Iceland.

Conor Coady and Kalvin Phillips made their debuts but a solitary blocked shot was all England had to show for their forgettable first-half efforts, with Kasper Dolberg almost giving Denmark a deserved lead.

Harry Kane had a stoppage-time effort hacked off the line by Mathias Jorgensen when Kasper Schmeichel erred, but that near-outcome would have flattered England.

Southgate's tactical switch saw his side control significant chunks of possession early on, although the front three of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and captain Kane were frequently isolated.

Denmark went closest to the breakthrough before half-time - Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite flashing a 31st-minute shot past the post from the edge of the area before Dolberg brought a fine save from Jordan Pickford, Christian Eriksen having left former Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier in his wake.

Eriksen clumping a 65th-minute free-kick high into the stand behind Pickford was a less astute contribution to a contest that continued to plod.

England belatedly crafted a clear opening with a little over 20 minutes remaining, with Kane unable to convert Kieran Trippier's left-wing cross at the far post.

Kasper Schmeichel then saved unconvincingly from Sterling, with Mason Mount's introduction in place of Sancho having belatedly injected some playmaking impetus for the visitors.

Eriksen hacked over from 10 yards under timely pressure from Joe Gomez before Kane almost made it two last-gasp wins from two.

Live Updates

Preamble

Denmark lost to Belgium in their latest Nations League game, they'll be wanting a win under new boss Kasper Hjulmand.

It's a big night for these two!

Now for Denmark, who have not lost at home since 2016! It's a 4-3-3 formation, Christain Eriksen will be the dangerman in midfield, and Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel starts in goal!

Vores 1️⃣1️⃣ startere mod @England

Christian Nørgaard får debut på midtbanen 👏

Kickoff 20.45 på Kanal 5.#ForDanmark 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/VGwBEycUBG — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) September 8, 2020

TEAM NEWS! Two debutants for England tonight! Conor Cody and Kalvin Phillips come into the side!

Team news is in! 📋



Here is your #ThreeLions side to take on Denmark in the #NationsLeague: pic.twitter.com/4MCgCNx79P — England (@England) September 8, 2020

Good evening! Welcome to the Live blog for Denmark Vs England in the Nations League! Fresh from a 1-0 win in Iceland, can the three Lions keep up the momentum in League A, Group 2? As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!