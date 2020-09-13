Zaniolo undergoes successful surgery on ACL tear

Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo has undergone successful surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), his club Roma have confirmed.

Zaniolo limped from the pitch in obvious discomfort after an innocuous collision with Donny van de Beek in Italy's 1-0 win over the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Monday.

"Surgery, performed by Professor Fink at the Hochrum Clinic in Innsbruck, was completed successfully," Roma confirmed in a medical update about the midfielder on Sunday.

"The player will remain at the Austrian hospital for the next three or four days."

A host of high-profile clubs and players offered their support to Zaniolo after his latest injury.

The 21-year-old had only recently recovered from surgery on an ACL tear sustained in January, making eight appearances for Roma in the closing weeks of the prolonged Serie A season.

Italy doctor Andrea Ferretti feared the player had suffered "major" damage to his left knee – not the one he injured previously.

This latest setback will likely leave Zaniolo sidelined for the remainder of 2020, with a February return seemingly the best-case scenario.

"I never thought about quitting, not even when I realised it had happened again," Zaniolo said to Corriere dello Sport after his injury.

"I force myself [to continue], even if I don’t always manage to hold back my mood. Let's say I have run out of knees and I have already had my share of bad luck.

"I already know everything, it will be hard, but I like to think it will be an experience that shapes me. I'm already counting down [to my return]."