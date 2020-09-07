Mbappe, who took part in Monday evening's training session before learning the result of his test, is the seventh Paris Saint-Germain player to contract the virus. Neymar was among the first to test positive last week.
Mbappe to miss Croatia match after positive Covid-19 test
