Czech Republic's new squad for Scotland game only has two capped players

The Czech Republic's new squad for their Nations League game against Scotland only includes two players with prior international experience.

Positive coronavirus tests in their camp ahead of Friday's 3-1 win over Slovakia at Tehelne pole led to the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FACR) pulling out of Monday's match with Steve Clarke's men.

However, on Saturday it announced that, in order to avoid sanctions from UEFA for failing to fulfil the fixture, an entirely new delegation would be formed to face Scotland in Olomouc, with no one present in Slovakia allowed to be involved.

Stanislav Tecl and Roman Hubnik, who will captain the side, were the only previously capped players called up by David Holoubek, the Under-18s boss standing in for Jaroslav Silhavy, while Vaclav Jemelka was called up to the senior squad in 2018 but did not make an appearance.

Adam Karabec, who played for the Under-21s last week, was also named and the 17-year-old will become the Czech Republic's youngest senior player if he features.

"I would like to thank all the clubs and coaches for allowing us to select these players," said Holoubek.

"Many of them basically had a free weekend during the international break. They came here from all over the country, but it was clear they wanted to represent their country."