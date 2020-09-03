Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland: Duffy salvages late draw in Kenny's first match

Stephen Kenny's first game in charge of the Republic of Ireland ended in dramatic fashion as Shane Duffy salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria in the Nations League.

Having replaced Mick McCarthy, former Dundalk boss Kenny insisted his side would set out to implement a new style in Sofia in their opening Nations League Group B4 match, though Bozhidar Kraev's effort looked set to prove decisive.

Kraev's goal came shortly after Ireland had registered their first shot on target through Aaron Connolly in the 52nd minute.

Yet some late pressure finally told in the third minute of added time – Duffy, wearing the captain's armband with Seamus Coleman on the bench, powering in an excellent header from Robbie Brady's corner to snatch a point.