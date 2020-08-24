Barcelona winger Trincao wins first Portugal call-up

Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao has been called up to the Portugal squad for the first time for September's Nations League matches against Croatia and Sweden.

The 20-year-old has joined Barca for the start of 2020-21 after a €31million fee was agreed with Braga.

Trincao and Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva, who is also uncapped, have been included in Fernando Santos' 25-man squad for the start of their Nations League defence.

Wolves quartet Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Diogo Jota have been included, as has Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, despite the two clubs having competed in the latter stages of the Europa League this month.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix are all in the squad.

Portugal face Croatia at Estadio do Dragao on September 5 before taking on Sweden in Solna three days later.

Portugal squad in full:

Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patricio (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada); Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona), Domingos Duarte (Granada), Jose Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Mario Rui (Napoli), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund); Danilo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Andre Gomes (Everton), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Renato Sanches (Lille), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Sergio Oliveira (Porto); Diogo Jota (Wolves), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid).